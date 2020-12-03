Red Zone podcast: Previewing Indiana, examining the RB group and talking basketball

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together on Zoom and break down the Badgers' football game against Indiana this weekend.
They look at what the offense needs to do to bounce back this week and how the defense can handle the Indiana receivers. They make Big Ten picks and discuss the Badgers basketball team's hot start to the year.
