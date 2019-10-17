State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin dive into a number of topics surrounding the University of Wisconsin football team.
They take a look at the offense and the possibility of a big game from junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, what is making the defense as historically dominant as it has been, and discuss the future of Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
They make against-the-spread picks on the Big Ten slate, and Jim breaks down Micah Potter's situation with the UW basketball team.
Here's a look at the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.