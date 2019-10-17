Red Zone Podcast: Previewing Illinois (Oct. 16)

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin dive into a number of topics surrounding the University of Wisconsin football team. 

They take a look at the offense and the possibility of a big game from junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, what is making the defense as historically dominant as it has been, and discuss the future of Illinois coach Lovie Smith.

They make against-the-spread picks on the Big Ten slate, and Jim breaks down Micah Potter's situation with the UW basketball team. 

To hear more Badgers football podcasts, subscribe to The Red Zone on iTunes or Google Play. Follow Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) and Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) on Twitter to submit questions for the podcast.

