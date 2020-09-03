Red Zone podcast: Politics in sports, Badgers' budget issues and more — with Jim Polzin & Todd Milewski

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is joined by colleagues Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski to break down all the news around the Badgers.

Colten and Jim talk about President Trump's involvement with Big Ten football, what is most realistic regarding the start of the football season, and the mistakes the conference has made. They also talk about the start of basketball season.

Todd and Colten catch up on the budget issues UW faces without fall sports, what could be done to alleviate them, and the plans to start hockey.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.