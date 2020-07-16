Red Zone podcast: On Braelon Allen and breaking down the Big Ten-only schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is back to break down the news surrounding Badgers football.

He starts by discussing UW's newest recruiting prize, 2022 safety Braelon Allen. Where will he play? What does he bring? What can he become for the Badgers? Colten gives his thoughts.

Then he dissects what the all-Big Ten schedule means for the Badgers and why it happened.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

