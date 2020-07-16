Red Zone podcast: On Braelon Allen and breaking down the Big Ten-only schedule

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is back to break down the news surrounding Badgers football.
He starts by discussing UW's newest recruiting prize, 2022 safety Braelon Allen. Where will he play? What does he bring? What can he become for the Badgers? Colten gives his thoughts.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Then he dissects what the all-Big Ten schedule means for the Badgers and why it happened.
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.