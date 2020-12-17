Red Zone podcast: National Signing Day, Axe Week and basketball craziness

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to break down the news surrounding the Badgers football and basketball programs.

They start with National Signing Day for the football team, which brought in its highest-ranked recruiting class ever. Then they break down the matchup against Minnesota, how UW can break out of its offensive rut and more. They wrap up with bringing you Big Ten picks, which includes a discussion of the open Illinois job.

They wrap up by discussing the basketball team's two bench standouts, Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wall, what the nonconference slate has shown us and how important early Big Ten Conference games will be this year.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.