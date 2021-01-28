Red Zone podcast: Micah Potter's big night, playing Penn State twice, QB coach candidates and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together on Zoom to break down the latest news around the Badgers’ men’s basketball and football programs.

They start with UW’s win Wednesday night over Maryland and the big game senior forward Micah Potter put together. They talk about how the Badgers looked strong to start, but had issues in the second half. Then they discuss the team’s upcoming back-to-back against Penn State.

Colten and Jim break down the news of UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr leaving for Colorado State, possible candidates for the role and the important time the QB room faces.

