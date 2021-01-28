 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: Micah Potter's big night, playing Penn State twice, QB coach candidates and more
0 comments
topical top story

Red Zone podcast: Micah Potter's big night, playing Penn State twice, QB coach candidates and more

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together on Zoom to break down the latest news around the Badgers’ men’s basketball and football programs.

They start with UW’s win Wednesday night over Maryland and the big game senior forward Micah Potter put together. They talk about how the Badgers looked strong to start, but had issues in the second half. Then they discuss the team’s upcoming back-to-back against Penn State.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Colten and Jim break down the news of UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr leaving for Colorado State, possible candidates for the role and the important time the QB room faces.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics