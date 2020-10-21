Red Zone podcast: Mayors' requests and previewing Illinois

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to talk about the Badgers' game against Illinois and the requests that Big Ten cities' mayors are making this season.
