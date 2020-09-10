Red Zone podcast: Landing Nolan Rucci, the Big Ten's soap opera, and NFL kickoff thoughts

-
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the Badgers’ big recruiting win in landing five-star tackle Nolan Rucci, looks into what the O-line of the future could be, discusses the soap opera that is the Big Ten and gives some thoughts about Badgers in the NFL.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
