Red Zone podcast: Landing Nolan Rucci, the Big Ten's soap opera, and NFL kickoff thoughts
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the Badgers’ big recruiting win in landing five-star tackle Nolan Rucci, looks into what the O-line of the future could be, discusses the soap opera that is the Big Ten and gives some thoughts about Badgers in the NFL.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

