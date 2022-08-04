 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Key players to watch at Wisconsin football camp

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski break down the players they’re most excited to watch during Badgers training camp and pick over/unders on some season statistics props.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

