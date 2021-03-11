Red Zone podcast: Is Greg Gard right about Big Ten refs? Plus, tourney talk and UW Pro Day

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to break down the news surrounding Badgers men’s basketball and football.

They start with Greg Gard’s fiery comments about Big Ten officiating and if there’s a target on UW guard Brad Davison. They then discuss what the Badgers’ prospects are in the postseason and if they can flip the switch in tournament time. They wrap up the basketball portion by giving picks for the Big Ten tournament.

Colten wraps up the show giving some thoughts on Badgers’ Pro Day and which numbers really matter from Wednesday.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.