Red Zone podcast: Is Badgers basketball 'soft'? And what Paul Chryst calling plays means for football

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to break down the latest news around the Badgers men’s basketball and football teams.
They start with the recapping the basketball team’s disappointing loss to Michigan and the question that has come up since — are the Badgers soft? Jim has thoughts on both sides of the argument. They also look ahead to the pivotal matchup Thursday night against Iowa.
Paul Chryst’s decision to coach QBs and call plays again leads the football discussion, while also talking about what new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat means for the defense.