 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: Is Badgers basketball 'soft'? And what Paul Chryst calling plays means for football
0 comments
topical alert top story

Red Zone podcast: Is Badgers basketball 'soft'? And what Paul Chryst calling plays means for football

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to break down the latest news around the Badgers men’s basketball and football teams.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They start with the recapping the basketball team’s disappointing loss to Michigan and the question that has come up since — are the Badgers soft? Jim has thoughts on both sides of the argument. They also look ahead to the pivotal matchup Thursday night against Iowa.

Paul Chryst’s decision to coach QBs and call plays again leads the football discussion, while also talking about what new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat means for the defense.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics