Red Zone podcast: How the Badgers will fare in the NFL draft and how the hoops team hitting the homestretch
Red Zone podcast: How the Badgers will fare in the NFL draft and how the hoops team hitting the homestretch

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to discuss the big news in Badgers sports.

They start with the football offseason. Topics include the prospects for a few UW players headed to the NFL draft; Chris Borland's comments in the Aaron Hernandez Netflix documentary; and Aron Cruickshank's decision to transfer.

Then they transition to Badgers basketball and discuss the team's shooting ups-and-downs, a jam-packed Big Ten that resembles all of college basketball this season, Micah Potter's impact on the team, and what D'Mitrik Trice needs to do down the stretch this season.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

