Red Zone podcast: How the Badgers can ensure Graham Mertz is successful at QB
Red Zone podcast: How the Badgers can ensure Graham Mertz is successful at QB

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the Jack Coan injury news, what the Badgers need to do to make sure Graham Mertz is successful, gives sleeper and breakout candidates for UW's roster, and offers some picks on Big Ten win totals.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

