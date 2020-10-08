Red Zone podcast: How the Badgers can ensure Graham Mertz is successful at QB

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the Jack Coan injury news, what the Badgers need to do to make sure Graham Mertz is successful, gives sleeper and breakout candidates for UW's roster, and offers some picks on Big Ten win totals.
Support Local Journalism
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!