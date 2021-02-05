Red Zone podcast: Hoops faces tough stretch run, football fears losing Jim Leonhard

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the news surrounding the Badgers’ football and men’s basketball programs.

They start with UW basketball’s split against Penn State and what the team did better in the win Tuesday before shifting focus to the team’s stretch run against the best of the Big Ten. They also preview Saturday’s matchup at Illinois.

Colten and Jim discuss Jim Leonhard’s interview with the Green Bay Packers and the impact him leaving would have on Wisconsin. Then talk about a quiet National Signing Day for the Badgers.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.