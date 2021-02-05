 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: Hoops faces tough stretch run, football fears losing Jim Leonhard
0 comments
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: Hoops faces tough stretch run, football fears losing Jim Leonhard

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the news surrounding the Badgers’ football and men’s basketball programs.

They start with UW basketball’s split against Penn State and what the team did better in the win Tuesday before shifting focus to the team’s stretch run against the best of the Big Ten. They also preview Saturday’s matchup at Illinois.

Colten and Jim discuss Jim Leonhard’s interview with the Green Bay Packers and the impact him leaving would have on Wisconsin. Then talk about a quiet National Signing Day for the Badgers.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics