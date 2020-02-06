Red Zone podcast: Football signing day and basketball's peaks and valleys

State Journal reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Tom Oates break down the major stories from University of Wisconsin football’s National Signing Day and an up-and-down week for the men’s basketball program.

They start by discussing how the early signing period has damped the excitement for the February signing day, what it means that UW has its highest-ranked class, and how the program is building momentum in recruiting. Colten also pitches three players to watch out for during spring practices and fall training camp.

The conversation then turns to hoops, where Tom talks about the differences between Saturday’s big win over Michigan State and Wednesday’s loss to Minnesota. They also discuss the allegations that a UW staffer used a racial epithet in the presence of at least one player.