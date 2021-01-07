Red Zone podcast: Football offseason begins, basketball season heating up

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the news around the Badgers’ football and men’s basketball programs.

They start with football and a recap of UW’s win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, players staying and leaving the program, a coaching staff change and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then Jim gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Badgers’ postponed basketball game at Penn State, a status report on where the Badgers sit in the Big Ten and country, and a look at two players who have elevated their games for UW.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.