Red Zone podcast: Finally! A Big Ten schedule! And a preview of the Badgers offense
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the Big Ten schedule release, what it means for the Badgers, the impending fight between the Power Five conferences and the NCAA, and previews the UW offense position by position.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

