Red Zone podcast: Farewell to Tom Oates, what an All-Big Ten schedule could be, and more
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down news surrounding the University of Wisconsin football team. 

First, Colten says goodbye to longtime State Journal columnist Tom Oates, who retired this week. Then he talks about what an all-Big Ten schedule could look like, the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team, and more.

