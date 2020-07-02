Red Zone podcast: Farewell to Tom Oates, what an All-Big Ten schedule could be, and more

-
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down news surrounding the University of Wisconsin football team.
First, Colten says goodbye to longtime State Journal columnist Tom Oates, who retired this week. Then he talks about what an all-Big Ten schedule could look like, the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team, and more.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
