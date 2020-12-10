 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Examining what's wrong with UW's offense, previewing the Iowa game and more
Red Zone podcast: Examining what's wrong with UW's offense, previewing the Iowa game and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to talk about Badgers football and men's basketball teams. 

They start with looking at what's wrong with the Badgers' offense, if it can get better against Iowa, how the defense can continue its dominance and the Hawkeyes' edge on special teams. 

They also discuss the Big Ten title game picture, make picks for this week's games, and break down a wild week of scheduling for the Badgers basketball program.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

