Red Zone podcast: Discussing the 'Alliance,' breaking down the Badgers' secondary, plus picks!
Red Zone podcast: Discussing the 'Alliance,' breaking down the Badgers' secondary, plus picks!

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin discuss the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12’s alliance and what it means for the Badgers, break down the cornerbacks, safeties and specialists, and Big Ten picks are back!

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

