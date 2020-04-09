You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: COVID-19's affect on recruiting and a season in limbo
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew does a solo podcast from his bedroom closet to talk about Badgers football news.

He starts by breaking down how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting coaches and players on the recruiting trail, and how they're adjusting. Then Colten breaks down how the regular season might be altered by COVID-19, and the financial impacts that football has on UW athletics

Colten then shares part of his conversation with Alvis Whitted, UW's new receivers coach.

