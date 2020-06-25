Red Zone podcast: COVID-19, the special 2021 recruiting class and a mailbag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the latest news about the Badgers football program. He starts with the news that two Badgers athletes tested positive for COVID-19, and describes what that means going forward.

He then discusses the special recruiting class UW is building for 2021, and the work Madison Cone and Tyra Turner look to do with the Big Ten's Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism Coalition.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Bartholomew wraps up by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

