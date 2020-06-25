You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Zone podcast: COVID-19, the special 2021 recruiting class and a mailbag
0 comments
topical alert

Red Zone podcast: COVID-19, the special 2021 recruiting class and a mailbag

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the latest news about the Badgers football program. He starts with the news that two Badgers athletes tested positive for COVID-19, and describes what that means going forward. 

He then discusses the special recruiting class UW is building for 2021, and the work Madison Cone and Tyra Turner look to do with the Big Ten's Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism Coalition. 

Bartholomew wraps up by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics