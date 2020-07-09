You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: College football in the COVID-19 age with Dr. Chris Kratochvil
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with Nebraska Dr. Chris Kratochvil to discuss a number of topics regarding COVID-19's impact on college football. 

Kratochvil is the chair of the Big Ten's task force on infectious disease, associate vice chancellor for clinical research and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at Nebraska, as well as the executive director of the Global Center for Health Security. 

Colten ends the show talking about UW's game with Northwestern being moved from Wrigley Field. 

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

P.S. Had to record from home, so audio quality isn't as great as usual.

