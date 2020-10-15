 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: Chimere Dike hype, season expectations and more
0 comments
topical top story alert

Red Zone podcast: Chimere Dike hype, season expectations and more

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news surrounding the Badgers football team. 

Colten starts by discussing the buzz around freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike, is joined by State Journal beat reporter Jim Polzin to discuss season expectations for Graham Mertz, the defense and more. Colten wraps up by giving a behind-the-scenes look at the State Journal's Badgers preview section.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics