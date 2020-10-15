Red Zone podcast: Chimere Dike hype, season expectations and more

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news surrounding the Badgers football team.
Colten starts by discussing the buzz around freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike, is joined by State Journal beat reporter Jim Polzin to discuss season expectations for Graham Mertz, the defense and more. Colten wraps up by giving a behind-the-scenes look at the State Journal's Badgers preview section.
Support Local Journalism
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!