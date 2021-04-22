 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams join the show!
0 comments
topical alert top story

Red Zone podcast: CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams join the show!

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom for a special episode of the show: UW senior cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams enter the Red Zone!

Colten and Jim talk to them about Faion’s name, Caesar’s Instagram and their activism this year. Then they discuss the cornerback group as a whole, what they’re learning from new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and if Poteat ever discusses his Super Bowl win.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics