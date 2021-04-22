Red Zone podcast: CBs Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams join the show!

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom for a special episode of the show: UW senior cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams enter the Red Zone!

Colten and Jim talk to them about Faion’s name, Caesar’s Instagram and their activism this year. Then they discuss the cornerback group as a whole, what they’re learning from new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and if Poteat ever discusses his Super Bowl win.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

