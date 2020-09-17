Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's central role in the return of Big Ten football

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is joined by colleague Jim Polzin to break down the Big Ten's return to football, UW's central role in the process, and what's left to do.
Colten then discusses Tuesday's Senate committee hearing regarding the name, image and likeness law for college sports.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.