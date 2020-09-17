 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's central role in the return of Big Ten football
Red Zone podcast: Breaking down UW's central role in the return of Big Ten football

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is joined by colleague Jim Polzin to break down the Big Ten's return to football, UW's central role in the process, and what's left to do. 

Colten then discusses Tuesday's Senate committee hearing regarding the name, image and likeness law for college sports. 

