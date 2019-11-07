State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin dissect the University of Wisconsin football team’s Saturday matchup with Iowa.
They look into how the No. 16 Badgers’ offense and defense sizes up with Iowa’s, and discuss how the Badgers can get Jonathan Taylor going again. They also break down how Wisconsin’s secondary has a chance for a big game against the Hawkeyes.
Colten and Jim continue to give out winners against the spread in the Big Ten, and then talk about the UW men’s basketball team’s season-opening loss against No. 20 Saint Mary’s.