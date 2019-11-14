Nov. 14: Breaking down Nebraska, discussing Badgers' men's basketball recruits

Nov. 14: Breaking down Nebraska, discussing Badgers' men's basketball recruits

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to break down the week in University of Wisconsin football and men’s basketball.

They start with football, as the No. 15 Badgers get ready for Nebraska. UW still has a path to the Big Ten Championship game, but it needs help. Colten and Jim discuss what the defense learned from their struggles against spread teams earlier in the season, if the offense can match its crazy rushing output from previous games against Nebraksa, and how the Badgers can get the receivers involved.

They make Big Ten picks against the spread, and talk about the matchups around the conference.

Jim then breaks down the happenings around UW men’s basketball, including a win over McNeese State, signing the 2020 recruiting class and Sunday’s matchup against Marquette.

 

Who has the edge when the Badgers travel to Nebraska?

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0