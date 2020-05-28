You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: Blake Wilcox, recruiting and more
Red Zone podcast: Blake Wilcox, recruiting and more

Wisconsin State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is back to break down the news regarding the Badgers football program.

He starts by breaking down the situation that went into Blake Wilcox not being offered a roster spot on the 2020 team, then goes into the Badgers landing four-star tight end Jack Pugh. He discusses some key 2021 recruits to keep an eye on, then ends the show with thoughts on if a college football season can happen.

