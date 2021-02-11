Red Zone podcast: Basketball needs to find rhythm, football keeps Jim Leonhard and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and break down the news around the Badgers men's basketball and football teams.

UW hoops needs to find its rhythm after an ugly win over Nebraska and a tough stretch of games to end the year. Jim breaks down the team's shooting woes and the guys preview the Michigan game on Sunday.

They then discuss Jim Leonhard staying as the Badgers' DC and some of coach Paul Chryst's comments to a group of Milwaukee alums.

