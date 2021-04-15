Red Zone podcast: Badgers TE Jake Ferguson joins the show, plus a mailbag

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin chat with University of Wisconsin senior and tight end Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson breaks down why he returned to Wisconsin, the dynamics of the tight end meeting room, what he makes fun of coach Mickey Turner about, how veterans get through spring practices.
Colten and Jim then answer listeners' questions in a mailbag.
Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
