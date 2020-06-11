You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Zone podcast: Badgers returning to campus and lessons to learn from Iowa
0 comments
topical alert top story

Red Zone podcast: Badgers returning to campus and lessons to learn from Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news around Badgers football.

He discusses the Badgers football team being back on campus and how that's being done, and then shares part of his conversation with Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the head of the Big Ten's Task Force for Emerging Diseases. 

Colten then looks at what college football programs can learn from the allegations of racism at the University of Iowa. He wraps up the show answering listener questions. 

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics