Red Zone podcast: Badgers returning to campus and lessons to learn from Iowa

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down the news around Badgers football.
He discusses the Badgers football team being back on campus and how that's being done, and then shares part of his conversation with Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the head of the Big Ten's Task Force for Emerging Diseases.
Colten then looks at what college football programs can learn from the allegations of racism at the University of Iowa. He wraps up the show answering listener questions.
