You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Zone podcast: Badgers pro day, postseasons altered by COVID-19 coronavirus
0 comments
topical top story

Red Zone podcast: Badgers pro day, postseasons altered by COVID-19 coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is back to break down the news of a wild week in Badgers sports.

He starts by describing the rapidly breaking news surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus impacted the University of Wisconsin football pro day, the men’s basketball team, the women’s hockey team and more. Then he breaks down the biggest winners from UW’s pro day, and talks about challenges the Badgers basketball team may face in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics