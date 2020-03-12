Red Zone podcast: Badgers pro day, postseasons altered by COVID-19 coronavirus

-
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Wisconsin State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew is back to break down the news of a wild week in Badgers sports.
He starts by describing the rapidly breaking news surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus impacted the University of Wisconsin football pro day, the men’s basketball team, the women’s hockey team and more. Then he breaks down the biggest winners from UW’s pro day, and talks about challenges the Badgers basketball team may face in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
