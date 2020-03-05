Red Zone podcast: Badgers on cusp of Big Ten title and spring practices are almost here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin sit down to discuss the Badgers men’s basketball team’s seven-game win streak and the scenarios that could lead to UW winning the Big Ten regular season championship. They also break down how Big Ten tournament seeding could go for the Badgers.

Then, they talk about former UW players’ performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and discuss which position battles are the most intriguing heading into spring practices.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast (it's a new feed, so you may need to resubscribe) on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

