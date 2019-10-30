Oct. 30: Bye week and basketball

Oct. 30: Bye week and basketball

With the University of Wisconsin football team on a bye week, State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin recap the Badgers’ loss at Ohio State. The pair then break down the remaining schedule for the No. 18 Badgers.

They also look to continue their hot streaks and make picks against the spread on Big Ten games — Colten is 21-12-1 and Jim is 17-16-1 this season.

In the second half of the show, they discuss the UW basketball preview section, which publishes Sunday, and take a look at the main stories within. Jim also gives his takes on the players who need to step up and how the team will be different this season.

Get to know the 2020 recruiting class

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0