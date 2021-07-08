Red Zone podcast: Badgers in the Stanley Cup Finals and FIBA World Cup, and introducing Abby Schnable

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Abby Schnable get together on Zoom to talk about former Badger Cole Caufield in the Stanley Cup Finals, name, image and likeness rules, current Badger basketball player Jonathan Davis in the FIBA U19 World Cup and more.

Plus, some more info on Abby, who’s hit the ground running since joining the State Journal staff.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.