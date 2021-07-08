 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Badgers in the Stanley Cup Finals and FIBA World Cup, and introducing Abby Schnable
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Abby Schnable get together on Zoom to talk about former Badger Cole Caufield in the Stanley Cup Finals, name, image and likeness rules, current Badger basketball player Jonathan Davis in the FIBA U19 World Cup and more.

Plus, some more info on Abby, who’s hit the ground running since joining the State Journal staff.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

