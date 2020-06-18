Red Zone podcast: Badgers back to lifting, hype for basketball grows, and a mailbag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the latest in Badgers football and basketball news.

They start with the football team's return to on-campus workouts and ask if they're worth it in the COVID-19 era. Then they discuss the extended training camp model the NCAA approved on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Jim and Colten then talk about the hype surrounding Badgers basketball, the experienced core it returns, and its tough nonconference schedule.

They wrap up by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.