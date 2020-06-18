Red Zone podcast: Badgers back to lifting, hype for basketball grows, and a mailbag

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the latest in Badgers football and basketball news.
They start with the football team's return to on-campus workouts and ask if they're worth it in the COVID-19 era. Then they discuss the extended training camp model the NCAA approved on Wednesday.
Jim and Colten then talk about the hype surrounding Badgers basketball, the experienced core it returns, and its tough nonconference schedule.
They wrap up by answering listener questions. Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!