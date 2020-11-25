Red Zone podcast: Axe game canceled, basketball set to start and Thanksgiving talk

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin are back to break down the Gophers canceling the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
They discuss what it means for the Badgers going forward, what's still left on the table for UW, make Big Ten picks and more. Then they get into Badgers men's basketball getting set to start, Jim's excellent feature on Greg Gard's first team 30 years ago, then talk Thanksgiving.
