Red Zone podcast: Assessing the Badgers after a blowout and kickstarting the offense
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the news around the Badgers’ men’s basketball and football teams.

They start with UW’s disheartening loss at Michigan on Tuesday, analyzing what went wrong and what Jim saw from the Badgers in the blowout. Then they discuss what is going wrong with the team’s offense, how UW can get Nate Reuvers going and Micah Potter’s discussions with coaches on the bench.

They wrap up by discussing the UW football team’s slow start to recruiting in the 2022 class.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

