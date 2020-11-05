 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Another COVID-19 cancellation and the future facing Badgers football
Red Zone podcast: Another COVID-19 cancellation and the future facing Badgers football

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin break down the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak as it stands, discuss what happens moving forward and talk about the start of basketball season.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

