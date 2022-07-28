Red Zone podcast: An Isaac Hamm update, recapping media days and more

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski get together over Zoom to discuss Badgers' initial roster not having four-star recruit Isaac Hamm on it, give you their most memorable quotes from Big Ten media days, and identify the biggest question marks for the Badgers that isn't the quarterback.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
