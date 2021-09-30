 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: An autopsy on the Badgers offense and a look at Michigan
Badger players Kayden Lyles, Caesar Williams, Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Logan Bruss and Keeanu Benton reveal what position they would play if the coaches gave them a choice.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin take a 30,000-foot view of the Badgers offense and if their style is tenable long-term, what’s wrong with UW’s offensive line, and how the defense has a tough test against Michigan’s offensive line. They wrap up by making Big Ten picks.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

