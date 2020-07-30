You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: A rare recruiting miss for the Badgers and an in-depth look at the defense
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew breaks down a rare recruiting loss for the Badgers, gives a position-by-position look at the UW defense, and tries to go the whole episode without talking about COVID-19.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

