 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Zone podcast: A new D-line coach, Badgers hoops getting going and more
0 comments
topical top story

Red Zone podcast: A new D-line coach, Badgers hoops getting going and more

{{featured_button_text}}

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin discuss the latest news around the Badgers football and men’s basketball programs.

They start with the hiring of Ross Kolodziej as the football team’s defensive line coach, moving him from the strength and conditioning position, and what it means for UW’s recruiting.

Then they discuss the basketball team’s two-game win streak, Lorne Bowman being back enrolled at UW, Tyler Wahl becoming a starter, and how important the next two weeks are for the Badgers’ hopes of a Big Ten championship.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 football recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics