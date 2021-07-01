 Skip to main content
Recruiting director Saeed Khalif got significant raise to leave Badgers, join Michigan State
Saeed Khalif received a pay raise of nearly 50% when he left the University of Wisconsin football program to join Michigan State’s.

Khalif, who left the Badgers’ director of player personnel post for the same position with the Spartans, will receive a salary of $150,000 at Michigan State. He was paid just more than $100,000 in his last two years at UW.

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

The contract Khalif signed with MSU, obtained by the State Journal via an open records request, is for a 13-month term ending June 30, 2022. His job duties are similar to those he held at UW, which included overseeing recruiting by identifying recruits and organizing official and unofficial visits throughout the year and managing the recruiting staff.

Khalif’s other responsibilities at MSU include evaluating current players, coordinating the Spartans’ Pro Day and walk-on tryouts.

Khalif has helped UW in each of the past two recruiting cycles post its highest-ranked recruiting classes in the internet era. The 2021 class is ranked in the mid-teens nationally and third in the Big Ten Conference by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

