 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read Chris McIntosh's cover letter, resume for the Wisconsin athletic director job
0 Comments
topical alert

Read Chris McIntosh's cover letter, resume for the Wisconsin athletic director job

  • 0
McIntosh

Chris McIntosh, the new UW athletic director, answers questions from the media at the Kohl Center on June 2.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

Chris McIntosh highlighted his experience in off-the-field programs for players at the University of Wisconsin in his cover letter to apply for the athletic director position in April.

McIntosh, who was hired in June to replace retiring AD Barry Alvarez, wrote that those results made him more proud than competitive outcomes during his time as deputy athletic director since 2017.

He also took credit for the athletic department's financial stability through the COVID-19 pandemic in a cover letter dated April 15, nine days after Alvarez's pending retirement was officially announced. The Badgers slashed expenses and reduced their workforce as revenue streams were disrupted.

McIntosh called himself a "visionary leader" in a resume submitted as part of his application, one of 21 released Friday by UW through a public records request.

None of the other 20 listed applicants appeared to be working in college athletics. Wisconsin law allows applicants to remain anonymous, so it's uncertain whether any others who were seeking the position ever will be identified.

Sean Frazier and Beth Goetz, athletic directors at Northern Illinois and Ball State, respectively, were believed to be among the finalists before McIntosh was announced in early June. They were not included in the list of 21 applicants who didn't request anonymity.

Wisconsin State Journal sports reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski reflect after an event to name Chris McIntosh the next University of Wisconsin athletic director on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

McIntosh's resume included a stretch from 2010 to 2014 — before Alvarez hired the former Badgers and NFL offensive lineman to work in athletics development — where he was co-founder and managing partner of 100 LLC. That company staged running events for women called the Dirty Girl Mud Run that drew complaints for cancellations.

Threats of lawsuits against the company in West Virginia led to an agreement with the state's attorney general in 2014 to refund registration fees for canceled events.

Read McIntosh's full cover letter and resume here:

Download PDF Chris McIntosh UW application
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics