Read Chris McIntosh's cover letter, resume for the Wisconsin athletic director job

Chris McIntosh highlighted his experience in off-the-field programs for players at the University of Wisconsin in his cover letter to apply for the athletic director position in April.

McIntosh, who was hired in June to replace retiring AD Barry Alvarez, wrote that those results made him more proud than competitive outcomes during his time as deputy athletic director since 2017.

He also took credit for the athletic department's financial stability through the COVID-19 pandemic in a cover letter dated April 15, nine days after Alvarez's pending retirement was officially announced. The Badgers slashed expenses and reduced their workforce as revenue streams were disrupted.

McIntosh called himself a "visionary leader" in a resume submitted as part of his application, one of 21 released Friday by UW through a public records request.