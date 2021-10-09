Rapid replay: Wisconsin football shuts out Illinois to get first Big Ten win of the season

Behind a suffocating defense and a ground game that showed sustained life for the first time against a Power Five opponent, the University of Wisconsin football team tallied its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 24-0 victory over Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Illini had 51 yards of offense until the Badgers (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) put their second-string defense into the game. Of the nine first downs the Illini gained, five were off defensive penalties by the Badgers.

UW’s committee of tailbacks was essentially down to two — junior Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen — but both of them had huge days to power a rushing attack that gained 391 yards. Mellusi tallied 145 on 21 yards and Allen had 131 on 18 tries. Both scored touchdowns.

After leading 10-0 at halftime, the Badgers scored on the opening possession of the second half to bump their lead to 17-0 and put Illinois on the ropes.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, playing through a chest injury suffered last week against Michigan, was 10 of 19 passing for 100 yards. He threw an interception in the second quarter, but it didn’t cost the Badgers after the defense got off the field six plays later.

