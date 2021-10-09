Rapid replay: Wisconsin football shuts out Illinois to get first Big Ten win of the season

Behind a suffocating defense and a ground game that showed sustained life for the first time against a Power Five opponent, the University of Wisconsin football team tallied its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 24-0 victory over Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Illini had 51 yards of offense until the Badgers (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) put their second-string defense into the game. Of the nine first downs the Illini gained, five were off defensive penalties by the Badgers.
UW’s committee of tailbacks was essentially down to two — junior Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen — but both of them had huge days to power a rushing attack that gained 391 yards. Mellusi tallied 145 on 21 yards and Allen had 131 on 18 tries. Both scored touchdowns.
After leading 10-0 at halftime, the Badgers scored on the opening possession of the second half to bump their lead to 17-0 and put Illinois on the ropes.
Quarterback Graham Mertz, playing through a chest injury suffered last week against Michigan, was 10 of 19 passing for 100 yards. He threw an interception in the second quarter, but it didn’t cost the Badgers after the defense got off the field six plays later.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Badgers can finally leave a game with the relief of a win after going nearly four weeks without one. Topping Illinois, which has one win over a Power Five opponent, likely won’t get the Badgers back into the AP Top 25 rankings, but it’s a step in the right direction for the rest of the season. UW is still alive to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division after tallying its first division win in as many tries.
The Badgers have to prepare for a unique test in their final nonconference game next week against Army — the Black Knights’ triple-option attack is a difficult one to prepare for in one week.
GAME BALL
OLB Nick Herbig
Herbig has embodied taking strides forward this season, with seemingly each element of his game improved from a year ago. He was in the Illinois backfield early and often, forcing the Illini off the field on third down twice in the first half and helping the Badgers play from ahead almost the entire afternoon.
Herbig had two tackles and three pass breakups.
Honorable mention: UW’s tailbacks
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Leo Chenal’s sack
UW’s defensive pressure had Illinois’ quarterbacks fending for their lives for much of the game, and their attempts to get the ball out quickly weren’t translating to completions.
Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal worked across the face of center Doug Kramer and fought back into the play to tally his first sack of the season. It was a well-executed stunt on which Noah Burks was directly behind Chenal and would’ve made the sack had Chenal missed, but he didn’t. Chena
2. Jake Ferguson’s catch and run
UW took a three-score lead after going 13 plays for 75 yards on the first drive of the third quarter. But the drive would’ve stalled after three plays had tight end Jake Ferguson not made a nice catch and run on a third down. He caught the ball about 3 yards in front of the first down markers, made a cut inside and powered through two tacklers to ensure he got the needed yardage.
The catch also marked 39 consecutive games in which Ferguson has played he’s recorded a catch, setting a UW program record.
3. Braelon Allen’s touchdown
UW had just completed a pass to get to Illinois’ 23-yard line late in the third quarter when Allen decided to do the rest.
He took a handoff to the right, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, then sprinted toward the right pylon for his second collegiate touchdown. That physical running style, and the ability to gain yards after contact, was what Chryst was hoping for by getting him more carries this week.
Allen’s score made it 24-0 and effectively ended any shot Illinois may have had to make things interesting in the second half.