Rapid replay: Wisconsin football loses the line of scrimmage to Minnesota — and title hopes, too
Rapid replay: Wisconsin football loses the line of scrimmage to Minnesota — and title hopes, too

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin football team’s hopes of running the table after a disastrous start took on water Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Badgers didn’t control the line of scrimmage offensively as they had the past seven weeks, couldn’t get to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan consistently enough to force mistakes and missed scoring chances in the first half that came back to bite them in a 23-13 loss.

UW (8-4, 6-3) lost the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the second time in four seasons after a 14-game winning streak in the series against Minnesota from 2004-17. The loss drops UW to a second-place tie in the Big Ten West with Minnesota and Iowa will win the division.

Minnesota’s rushing defense stymied the Badgers and tailback Braelon Allen, holding the freshman to 47 yards on 17 carries. That snapped Allen’s streak of seven consecutive games with at least 100 yards, a UW freshman record. It also didn’t allow quarterback Graham Mertz to generate big plays in the passing game, holding him to 171 yards. UW’s only touchdown came on a first-half interception return for a touchdown by senior safety Scott Nelson.

Morgan threw for 199 yards and a touchdown.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Badgers lost the Axe for the second time in four seasons and ended a seven-game win streak in the process. That win streak was the second-longest for the program since UW hired coach Paul Chryst. UW will have to wait until Sunday, Dec. 5 to learn their bowl game and opponent. Iowa will play Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

Falling at Minnesota will hurt the Badgers in the Associated Press and College Football Playoff top 25 polls, the latter of which determines the participants in the CFP and New Year’s Six bowls. UW no longer has a shot at playing in a New Year’s Six bowl and will be either the fifth or sixth Big Ten team selected for a bowl game.

GAME BALL

QB Tanner Morgan

Minnesota’s signal-caller added to his program record with his 26th win as the starting quarterback. After a tipped pass led to a touchdown for the Badgers, Morgan didn’t put the ball in harm’s way and was efficient in moving the Gophers down field. He completed 11 of 16 passes.

Honorable mention: LB Leo Chenal

THREE KEY PLAYS

1. Spann-Ford essentially ices the game

With the Badgers trailing by seven and the defense needing a quick stop, Brevyn Spann-Ford got behind safety John Torchio and was wide open for a 30-yard gain that moved the Gophers into Badgers territory.

Minnesota was able to gain one more first down and make a field goal to go up two possessions, but the pass to Spann-Ford broke the back of a defense that failed to make big stops throughout the game.

2. Autman-Bell’s 25-yard touchdown

The Badgers got burned on a deep crossing route — the type of routes that were killers last week against Nebraska — for a third-quarter touchdown that snapped a 13-all tie.

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell broke to the inside of UW cornerback Faion Hicks and sprinted away from him. Morgan was well-protected and hit Autman-Bell just inside the numbers on the left side of the field. He turned toward the end zone and scored.

3. Nelson’s pick-six

It took UW’s offense nearly 10 minutes to put a field goal on the board on a drive that covered ground during the first and second quarter. The defense put up a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Outside linebacker Noah Burks read the eyes of Morgan, who was reading Burks on an RPO play. When Morgan pulled the ball back to throw, Burks was able to drop two steps and get his hands on Morgan’s pass. That popped it into the air and senior safety Scott Nelson sprung into action. He avoided too much contact with Spann-Ford and returned the interception 25 yards for a touchdown. It was the Badgers’ lone TD.

