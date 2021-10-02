Rapid replay: QB Graham Mertz injured as Wisconsin football drops to 1-3 for the first time since 1990

The University of Wisconsin football team didn’t start well against visiting No. 14 Michigan, but it had life in the second quarter after scoring on back-to-back possessions and pulling within a field goal.

That hope was dashed quickly in the second half when quarterback Graham Mertz was injured on the first drive of the third quarter, and Michigan got some revenge after two years of lopsided losses to the Badgers, pulling away with a 38-17 win.

UW dropped its eighth consecutive game to AP Top 25 opponents and dropped to 1-3 for the first time since 1990. That 1990 season was the first with coach Barry Alvarez, who was honored during halftime for his time at UW as coach and athletic director.

Junior Chase Wolf replaced Mertz, who was hit in the chest and ribs and didn’t return after three plays of the second half. Wolf replicated Mertz’s struggle with turning the ball over, giving away a fumble and an interception in UW territory on back-to-back possessions. UW finished with 210 yards on 55 plays (3.8 per play) and 3 of 14 on third down.

