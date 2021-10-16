Rapid Replay: Leo Chenal, defense do enough to lead Wisconsin football past Army. Purdue is next

With the exception of a few plays, the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense was a little out-of-sync against visiting Army.
Fortunately for the offense, the defense was able to stymie the Black Knights’ triple-option attack enough to limit scoring chances early and the Badgers escaped with a 20-14 win to move back to .500.
After Army (4-2) scored early in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, UW (3-3) was able to put a drive together by riding some strong runs from freshman tailback Braelon Allen and smart decisions by quarterback Graham Mertz. But that drive stalled at Army’s 35-yard line and the Badgers’ defense had to come up with a late stop to preserve the win.
Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal stripped Army’s Jabari Laws on a sack and set the Badgers up with the ball at the 1-yard line. Mertz punched in the winning score with a QB sneak.
Allen finished with 16 carries and 108 yards and a touchdown.
WHAT’S NEXT
Defeating Army is helpful for the Badgers in that they’re back to .500 before the second half of the season, but it won’t do them much in terms of perception nationally. UW won’t be ranked in Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll.
Next week’s road test at Purdue is the start of a six-game stretch against Big Ten Conference teams. UW didn’t play the Boilermakers last season — the game was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak early in the year. UW has won the past 14 meetings, but both the 2017 (17-9) and 2018 (47-44, 3OT) matchups came down to the wire. The Badgers haven’t lost in West Lafayette since 1997.
Purdue is coming off an upset of No. 2 Iowa, a win that gives UW a path to the Big Ten West Division title if it can win the rest of its games.
GAME BALL
ILB Leo Chenal
UW’s junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal was a wrecking ball in the middle of Army’s option offense. Twice he shot the gap between the guard and center to tackle Tyhier Tyler before the option play could even begin, and he finished with 17 tackles.
His speed getting from the middle to the off-tackle run attempts was impressive and kept Army at bay most of the night, and his strip-sack in the fourth quarter set the Badgers up to put the game away with an easy touchdown.
Honorable mention: ILB Jack Sanborn
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Allen’s stop and start
Freshman running back Braelon Allen continued to impress with an expanded role in the Badgers’ offense. His second-quarter touchdown showed an important step in his development as a tailback.
He took the handoff and took a few steps toward a pile at the line of scrimmage, stopped his feet then broke to the left. He went untouched for a touchdown from 33 yards out, giving UW the lead. Developing that kind of patience will only make the 6-foot-2, 238-pound back more effective as he matures as a runner.
2. Sanborn’s fake punt
Senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn took the fake-punt snap on a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter and burst through the line to gain 8 yards and extend the drive near midfield. The play was crucial in giving the Badgers a two-score lead, as it gave the Badgers’ offense momentum and a deep passing play the following snap only built that rhythm further.
UW’s offense wasn’t able to finish off a couple promising drives, which made Sanborn’s extension of the scoring drive all the more important.
3. Chenal’s strip-sack
Chenal was in the Army backfield often, but no play was more important that his strip-sack of quarterback Jabari Laws in the fourth quarter. He shot between the center and guard, recovered after tripping and hit Laws square in his chest.
Laws was attempting to tuck the ball at the time and a lengthy review ensued to determine if it should be ruled an incomplete, but the referees let the play stand as called. UW scored the winning touchdown the next play.